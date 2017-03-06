Boulder DA won't seek death penalty i...

Boulder DA won't seek death penalty in Ashley Mead murder case

Adam Densmore appears in court at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder Colorado on Feb. 28 Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett said he will not seek the death penalty against Adam Densmore, who is accused of killing and then dismembering his ex-girlfriend Ashley Mead.

