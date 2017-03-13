Boulder County residents to hold rally in support of fracking moratorium

Ree O'Winds, of Boulder County, left, holds her "no fracking" sign while demonstrating with others during an anti-fracking rally on Monday, April 16, 2012, at the Boulder County Courthouse on Pearl Street in Boulder. Boulder County residents are organizing a rally prior to today's public hearing on new oil and gas regulations to urge the county commissioners to keep the current fracking moratorium in place.

