Boulder County Meals on Wheels: 'We plan on being here for a long time'
Meals on Wheels volunteer Jyl Phillips and client Laura Hargreaves, 85, hug after Phillips delivered a meal to Hargreaves' home Wednesday. The directors of Boulder County Meals on Wheels programs said they will be able to weather any possible cuts the federal government makes to money that some states and cities use to fund the independent nonprofits.
