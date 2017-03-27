Boulder County forest areas subject to fire restrictions
While there are no current fire restrictions in Larimer County, this winter's dry and warm conditions have led to fire restrictions in Clear Creek, Gilpin, Jefferson and Boulder counties and the Boulder and Clear Creek ranger districts of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.
