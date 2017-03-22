Boulder County commissioners, Colorado House panel to consider oil, gas issues
Colorado legislative hearing on oil, gas bill: Colorado House of Representatives' Health, Insurance and Environment Committee will hear Rep. Mike Foote's bill to set new minimum distances from which oil and gas facilities must be located away from any school or childcare center.
