Boulder-based The Kitchen launches new restaurant concept in Cherry Creek, Indianapolis
The Kitchen Restaurant Group, based in Boulder, is launching Hedge Row American Bistro in two locations this year: Cherry Creek and Indianapolis. The eatery is named after the farm where The Kitchen's founders, Jen Lewin, Hugo Matheson and Kimbal Musk, first sourced ingredients for the first Kitchen restaurant, which opened in Boulder in 2004.
