Boulder announces work on new Civic Area walking bridge begins Wednesday
A new pedestrian bridge over Boulder Creek will be installed this week in the Civic Area downtown, the city announced. Between Wednesday and Friday, crews will work to install the bridge along the "11th Street Spine" between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard, the city said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|9 min
|KCinNYC
|38
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|8 hr
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC