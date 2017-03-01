Boulder Airbnb host sentenced to probation, work release in sexual assault of guest
A former host of a Boulder Airbnb convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman who had stayed with him was sentenced in Boulder District Court on Friday to 90 days of jail work release and five years of probation. Richard "Eric" Jackson won't be able to be a host for Airbnb or any other similar service during his time on probation, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
