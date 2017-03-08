BNSF plans work Friday at Valmont crossing in Boulder

The BNSF Railway Company will be repairing railroad tracks at the crossing at Valmont Road at 33rd Street on Friday morning and afternoon, according to a news release from Boulder Transportation Division. The work will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to run until about 2 p.m. During the work, traffic on Valmont Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 34th Street and Wilderness Place, and lanes will be realigned to the south side of the street.

