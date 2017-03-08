BNSF plans work Friday at Valmont cro...

BNSF plans work Friday at Valmont crossing in Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The BNSF Railway Company will be repairing railroad tracks at the crossing at Valmont Road at 33rd Street on Friday morning and afternoon, according to a news release from Boulder Transportation Division. The work will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to run until about 2 p.m. During the work, traffic on Valmont Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 34th Street and Wilderness Place, and lanes will be realigned to the south side of the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 9 min Jolamom 11
News Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ... 17 hr binaries 1
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mar 6 ice epidemic 12
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 4 Bettyhinks 712
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 24 Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 84
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC