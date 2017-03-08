BNSF plans work Friday at Valmont crossing in Boulder
The BNSF Railway Company will be repairing railroad tracks at the crossing at Valmont Road at 33rd Street on Friday morning and afternoon, according to a news release from Boulder Transportation Division. The work will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to run until about 2 p.m. During the work, traffic on Valmont Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 34th Street and Wilderness Place, and lanes will be realigned to the south side of the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|9 min
|Jolamom
|11
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|17 hr
|binaries
|1
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|84
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC