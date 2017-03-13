Bluegrass band sits in with choir for Boulder concerts
Morris, the lead guitarist and vocalist for the Golden-based bluegrass outfit RapidGrass , isn't drawn by religious fervor or piety. Instead, it's the sound quality of a church that serves as the powerful bait; it's the unique resonance of the holy structures that seems to perfectly fit the bluegrass genre's call-and-response structures and communal dynamic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|1 hr
|Steve Eller
|52
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|3 hr
|kauna
|88
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|Mar 13
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC