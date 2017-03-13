Alandi Ayurveda Gurukula in Boulder a leader in its field
It's Wednesday morning at the Alandi Ayurveda Gurukula in central Boulder , and from the outside, it looks like any other small vintage home on 20th Street. Inside, unbeknownst to many, is one of the oldest and most highly-regarded ayurvedic medical programs in the nation, founded in 1990 by Alakananda Ma, a British-trained medical doctor and certified ayurvedic doctor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|36 min
|Steve Eller
|67
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Jane
|713
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|Mar 13
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC