After grilling from regulators, Boulder says it will rethink muni approach
The Public Utilities Commission of Colorado, presiding over Boulder's application to form a municipal electric utility, has concerns about the how the city envisions itself transitioning from incumbent electric provider Xcel Energy. During a pre-hearing conference on Friday, ahead of an eight-day trial set to start in late April - and roughly three months before the PUC's deadline to rule on the application - the commissioners indicated that they remain unsettled about when and how, exactly, the city would begin serving local customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|5 min
|detectress
|3
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|13 hr
|Non-state Actor
|32
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC