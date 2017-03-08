After grilling from regulators, Boulder says it will rethink muni approach

The Public Utilities Commission of Colorado, presiding over Boulder's application to form a municipal electric utility, has concerns about the how the city envisions itself transitioning from incumbent electric provider Xcel Energy. During a pre-hearing conference on Friday, ahead of an eight-day trial set to start in late April - and roughly three months before the PUC's deadline to rule on the application - the commissioners indicated that they remain unsettled about when and how, exactly, the city would begin serving local customers.

