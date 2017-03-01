Affidavit: Recovered torso of Boulder's Ashley Mead was missing its organs
Adam Densmore, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Mead, appears in court at the Boulder County Justice Center on Tuesday. The remains of slain Boulder woman Ashley Mead that were recovered in Oklahoma last month consisted only of a human torso missing all of its organs, according to a previously sealed arrest affidavit released Friday.
