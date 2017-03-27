9 things to do in Boulder County today, March 28, 2017
Lynn Rossy will speak about and sign her new book, "The Mindfulness-Based Eating Solution," tonight at the Boulder Book Store. What are you really hungry for? In "The Mindfulness-Based Eating Solution," mindfulness expert Lynn Rossy provides a unique, proven-effective whole-body approach that will encourage you to adopt healthy eating habits.
