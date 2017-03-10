10 things to do in Boulder County today, March 13, 2017
This free event with Dr. Lissa Rankin, will include open discussion with Q&A regarding how patients can play an important role in designing ideal medical care and medical systems, 5 p.m., Plaza Convention Center, Front Range Auditorium, 1850 Industrial Circle, Longmont; free; 303-722-9000 or longmontchamber.org . Impossible Humans: The International Collection Impossible Humans revolves around the portraiture of people; their uniqueness and personalities, enhancing our awareness of being each and all humans in every respect, each with our own with flaws, passions, emotions and dreams, 9 a.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; free; 303-444-7328.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|47 min
|Steve Eller
|48
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|14 hr
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC