10 things to do in Boulder County today, March 13, 2017

This free event with Dr. Lissa Rankin, will include open discussion with Q&A regarding how patients can play an important role in designing ideal medical care and medical systems, 5 p.m., Plaza Convention Center, Front Range Auditorium, 1850 Industrial Circle, Longmont; free; 303-722-9000 or longmontchamber.org . Impossible Humans: The International Collection Impossible Humans revolves around the portraiture of people; their uniqueness and personalities, enhancing our awareness of being each and all humans in every respect, each with our own with flaws, passions, emotions and dreams, 9 a.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; free; 303-444-7328.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.