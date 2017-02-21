Yo-Yo Ma gives effortless, deeply-fel...

Yo-Yo Ma gives effortless, deeply-felt solo concert at Macky

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

In almost 20 years of attending classical music concerts in Boulder, and after 14 years of writing about these concerts in various forms for the Camera, this writer has never experienced anything quite like the scene at Macky Auditorium on Wednesday night. After it was announced almost a year ago that Yo-Yo Ma - often considered the world's greatest cellist and easily one of the most recognizable names among active classical performers - would headline the 80th anniversary season of the University of Colorado's Artist Series, it didn't take long for Macky to sell out completely, even with elevated ticket prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 2 hr emerald 709
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... 5 hr Mikey 13
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Fri transplant 10
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Fri Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 123
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 12 DedRed 176
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Feb 8 Non-state Actor 142
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC