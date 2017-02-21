William DeOreo: Boulder should consider the nuclear option
When the city began its march down the path of becoming an independent electric utility, to be named Boulder Light and Power, it did not intend to get into the business of generating electricity; only of buying as a wholesale provider and then selling retail to its customers. That being said, however, there are many of us in the community who have problems with limits, and we wonder why Boulder shouldn't consider generating its own power, and more specifically, using advanced nuclear reactor technology in the form of molten salt reactors as the core of its power system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|emerald
|709
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|11 hr
|Mikey
|13
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Fri
|transplant
|10
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Fri
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC