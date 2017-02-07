Weld County DA identifies men caught in chase that injured Firestone officer
A man accused of running a stolen vehicle into and dragging a Firestone police officer 15 feet , then leading police on a chase that ended in Boulder on Saturday morning, is being held on suspicion of numerous felonies. An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Daily Camera stated that Aaron Bloedel is facing charges for vehicular assault, first-degree assault on a peace officer, felony eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing, forgery and numerous misdemeanors.
