UCHealth hosting open house for new Boulder clinic
UCHealth will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 to showcase its new Boulder Health Center at 5495 Arapahoe Ave. Attendees can participate in wellness classes, meet providers, take tours and enter drawings to win tickets to Denver Nuggets and University of Colorado basketball games. The center will be home to UCHealth's new Center for Midwifery, the Optical Shop, a pharmacy, and an outpatient clinic for UCHealth's Center for Dependency, Addiction and Rehabilitation .
