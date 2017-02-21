Two suspects in Boulder time-share transfer scheme facing dozens of new charges
The two men indicted in an alleged time share scheme that targeted elderly people across the U.S. have had dozens of new charges added to their cases. Kristopher Chavez and Timothy Hatcher were both indicted on two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act as well as numerous other counts in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 16
|Uram Shonna
|706
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 13
|norty
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|11
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|Feb 7
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC