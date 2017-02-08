Twiddle & Aqueous Announce Webcast Of Boulder Shows
This Friday and Saturday nights Twiddle will play a pair of shows at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colorado featuring support from Aqueous . If you can't make it to Boulder to see the on-the-rise jam acts in person, there's an option to watch from home or wherever you have an internet connection.
