Trump's immigration orders worry CU Boulder professors
Amal Kassir, a Syrian-American, leads the crowd during an immigration protest at Denver International Airport on Saturday after President Donald Trump's executive order to ban certain immigrants from the United States. President Donald Trump's three immigration-oriented executive orders and his dispute with the former acting attorney general caused a flurry of activity among the University of Colorado's law professors during the past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|5 min
|jameson245
|2
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|17 min
|jameson245
|133
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|22 min
|jameson245
|16
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Tue
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mon
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|21
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC