Travis Tygart, head of U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, to speak at CU Boulder

Travis Tygart, the chief executive officer of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, will speak on the University of Colorado's Boulder campus on Tuesday evening. His public talk, titled "Foxes in the Henhouse: From the Russian Doping Scandal to Global Anti-Doping Reform," is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium of the Champions Center.

