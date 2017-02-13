Transient pleads guilty to sexual assault of Boulder jogger, faces more than 60 years in prison
Jonathan Narucki, who pleaded guilty on Monday in connection with the sexual assault of a jogger along Boulder Creek last year, is seen in court in August. A transient who grabbed a jogger and sexually assaulted her along the Boulder Creek Path last year pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court this morning in a deal with prosecutors that calls for at least six decades in prison.
