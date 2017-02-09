That's a good boy! Boulder's newspaper-delivering dog shines in national spotlight
Quincy, a golden retriever, who has delivered newspapers to his Boulder neighborhood for 11 years was captured doing what he does best in a Today Show segment. Quincy's skills were first highlighted by The Daily Camera , his hometown newspaper.
Read more at Denver Post.
