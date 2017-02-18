Teens Challenge CO's Oil and Gas Regulators On Fracking, Climate Change
Earth Guardians youth director Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, sixteen, is one of six young plaintiffs taking on Colorado's oil and gas industry over the health effects of fracking. On Tuesday afternoon, February 21, in what promises to be an unusually well attended and closely watched session of the otherwise staid Colorado Court of Appeals, attorneys for six underage plaintiffs will be arguing that the state's oil-and-gas regulators should be doing more - a hell of a lot more - to protect Colorado's children from the real and potential ill effects of the fracking industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
