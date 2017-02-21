Tabitha Farrar helps tackle eating disorders through meal support

Before using Active Eating Disorder Recovery for Adults' meal support service, you can share additional information with the meal support coach before the session, such as: Tabitha Farrar may be the only person fond of slathering mayonnaise on quiche - partly to make up for 10 years of calories lost during her illness with anorexia and partly to practice enjoying rich foods. In February, she launched an online meal support service so others taking on the same fight could schedule a confidential "meal support buddy" through her business - Active Eating Disorder Recovery for Adults .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.