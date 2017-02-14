Superior officials: No formal policy ...

Superior officials: No formal policy planned for private meetings with developers

Read more: Daily Camera

Superior Trustees will not explore a policy regulating private meetings between board members and developers - an issue that has sparked wrangling among officials in past dealings - but will instead continue "good faith" measures. That was the prevailing opinion among officials at Superior's board retreat on Monday night, which also included the trustees' visioning for how Original Town could be shaped in the coming years.

