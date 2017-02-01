State lawmakers to hold Lyons town hall meeting
State Sen. Steve Fenberg and State Rep. Jonathan Singer are inviting Lyons-area constituents to a town hall meeting set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Oskar Blues Brewery, 303 Main St., Lyons. Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Singer, D-Longmont, will dicuss their legislative priorities and present a preview of what they expect to be coming up in the next several months at the statehouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|50 min
|DedRed
|125
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Tue
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mon
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Mikey
|11
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Jan 26
|Whatever
|13
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|21
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC