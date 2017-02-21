Public can meet 3 finalists for Boulder planning director

Boulder on Thursday announced the three finalists to fill the city's vacant role as director of the Planning, Housing and Sustainability department. The public is invited to meet the candidates at an open reception Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. Whomever wins the job will fill the seat previously held by David Driskell , who served as the department director for eight years before taking a new job Portland, Ore., late last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.