Pete Lorenzen: IBM and the city of Boulder's proposed municipal utility
As a corporation, IBM has long been a user of renewable energy sources, including wind, large and small hydro, biomass, and solar. Two years ago, we set a goal of procuring electricity from renewable sources for 20 percent of our annual electricity consumption by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Becky Austin
|707
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 13
|norty
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|11
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|Feb 7
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC