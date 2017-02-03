Pair arrested in Boulder after incident that injured Firestone cop
A Firestone police officer suffered minor injuries on Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle and dragged about 15 feet. The officer, who police identified as Dan Wittler, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was treated and released, according to a news release.
