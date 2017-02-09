Opera great Voigt performs musical autobiography in Boulder

Operatic soprano Deborah Voigt performs her solo show "Voigt Lessons" in Boulder on Feb. 18 as part of the CU Presents Artist Series. The soprano's storied career reached a high watermark in 2011 when she sang the iconic role of BrA1 4nnhilde in Robert Lepage's new production of Richard Wagner's "Ring of the Nibelung" cycle at the Metropolitan Opera.

