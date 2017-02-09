Opera great Voigt performs musical au...

Opera great Voigt performs musical autobiography in Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Operatic soprano Deborah Voigt performs her solo show "Voigt Lessons" in Boulder on Feb. 18 as part of the CU Presents Artist Series. The soprano's storied career reached a high watermark in 2011 when she sang the iconic role of BrA1 4nnhilde in Robert Lepage's new production of Richard Wagner's "Ring of the Nibelung" cycle at the Metropolitan Opera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 1 hr Guilljeg 174
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 13 hr Latisha 108
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed David 704
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Wed Non-state Actor 142
News Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T... Feb 7 Rainbow Kid 1
News The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Garden Phart 97
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 2 jameson245 2
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Boulder County was issued at February 10 at 2:22AM MST

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC