No signs yet of Trump's sanctuary city order impacting Boulder
Moina Shaiq holds a sign at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco on Jan. 25. That city has sued President Donald Trump, alleging his executive order that seeks to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities unconstitutional. Boulder, too, has declared itself a sanctuary, but city officials say they're not currently planning to join any lawsuits.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|10 hr
|Jolamom
|106
|The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|Garden Phart
|97
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 3
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|136
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 2
|jameson245
|2
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jan 31
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Mikey
|11
