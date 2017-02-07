No separation of Church and Trump
In front of the illuminated pillars of the Supreme Court Building, the Rev. Patrick Mahoney and several other Christian activists are gathered together, waiting for President Donald Trump to announce his pick for U.S. Supreme Court justice - a seat left vacant for nearly a year after Republicans refused to acknowledge President Barack Obama's nominee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|3 hr
|Jolamom
|153
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|19 hr
|DedRed
|107
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|23 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Garden Phart
|97
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 2
|jameson245
|2
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jan 31
|DedRed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC