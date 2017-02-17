Nine Mile Corner: Erie prevails as judge dismisses Lafayette's lawsuit
Erie Town Administrator Arthur "A.J." Krieger during a hearing over the lawsuit over the Nine Mile Corner development on the border between Lafayette and Erie at the Boulder County Justice Center on Wednesday. A judge on Thursday dismissed Lafayette's condemnation case against 22 acres of Erie land slated for development at the southeast intersection of Arapahoe Road and U.S. 287.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Uram Shonna
|706
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Wed
|Steve Eller
|123
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 13
|norty
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|11
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|Feb 7
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC