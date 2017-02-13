Mystery, remote farm roads on way to ...

Mystery, remote farm roads on way to Supreme Court pick

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

President Donald Trump announced last week via Twitter that he'd name his choice to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat on Tuesday. With that, the race was on to find out which of the prospects on the short list made the cut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 1 hr Jolamom 124
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Tue DedRed 4
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mon BuckFoulder 9
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Jan 29 Mikey 11
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Jan 26 Whatever 13
Reward offered in Ramsey case Jan 26 jameson245 8
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Jan 26 jameson245 21
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC