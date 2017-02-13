Mystery, remote farm roads on way to Supreme Court pick
President Donald Trump announced last week via Twitter that he'd name his choice to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat on Tuesday. With that, the race was on to find out which of the prospects on the short list made the cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|1 hr
|Jolamom
|124
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Tue
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mon
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Mikey
|11
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Jan 26
|Whatever
|13
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|21
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC