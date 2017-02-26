Murdered Boulder mom dreamed of worki...

Murdered Boulder mom dreamed of working with kids

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Boulder residents on Sunday mourned a 25-year-old bibliophile mother who wore rainbow colors and big glasses and put positive energy in their lives - a woman who was murdered and whose body was partially dismembered and scattered around the country. They gathered at the Boulder Public Library that Ashley Mead visited often and shared memories, about 50 friends, many saying tearfully they knew Mead only briefly yet absolutely could not forget her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Sun Buck Foulder 11
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Sun spytheweb 16
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat emerald 709
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 24 Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 123
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 12 DedRed 176
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Feb 8 Non-state Actor 142
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC