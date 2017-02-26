Murdered Boulder mom dreamed of working with kids

Boulder residents on Sunday mourned a 25-year-old bibliophile mother who wore rainbow colors and big glasses and put positive energy in their lives - a woman who was murdered and whose body was partially dismembered and scattered around the country. They gathered at the Boulder Public Library that Ashley Mead visited often and shared memories, about 50 friends, many saying tearfully they knew Mead only briefly yet absolutely could not forget her.

