Mike MacIntyre contract approval on hold pending review of CU's handling of Joe Tumpkin case

CU head coach, Mike MacIntyre, left, and coaching assistant Joe Tumpkin, shout out instructions during the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 29. CU officials allowed Tumpkin to coach despite knowing of the domestic violence allegations against him - allegations that had not yet been made public. The University of Colorado's regents are delaying a vote on whether football coach Mike MacIntyre should get a contract extension and a raise as they await the results of an external investigation into CU's handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant coach .

