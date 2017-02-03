Louisville's Waterloo restaurant set for Main Street move
Louisville's Waterloo restaurant will soon command a larger downtown presence along the city's popular Main Street, as it plans to expand into the now-defunct Madera Grill, seen in the foreground on Thursday. Louisville's Waterloo restaurant will move its operations into the defunct space once occupied by Madera Grill this summer, expanding the local haunt's presence along the city's booming downtown corridor.
