Longs Peak Chorus delivers Valentine's Day surprises around Longmont
David Waddell led his barbershop quartet into Longmont's Callahan House carriage house, to the delighted screams of his wife Maryann and her sewing group. Waddell is part of the Longs Peak Chorus , which raises money by selling $40 singing valentines on Feb. 13 and the big day itself, Feb. 14. Waddell caught his wife of 55 years by complete surprise Tuesday as she sat with the Callahan House Sewciety working on patchwork quilts and embroidery work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|9 hr
|Non-state Actor
|120
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Mon
|norty
|3
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|Feb 7
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Garden Phart
|97
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jan 31
|DedRed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC