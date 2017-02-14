Longs Peak Chorus delivers Valentine's Day surprises around Longmont

David Waddell led his barbershop quartet into Longmont's Callahan House carriage house, to the delighted screams of his wife Maryann and her sewing group. Waddell is part of the Longs Peak Chorus , which raises money by selling $40 singing valentines on Feb. 13 and the big day itself, Feb. 14. Waddell caught his wife of 55 years by complete surprise Tuesday as she sat with the Callahan House Sewciety working on patchwork quilts and embroidery work.

