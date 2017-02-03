Local Author Spotlight: "The Evening ...

Local Author Spotlight: "The Evening Road," by Laird Hunt

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Summary: "The Evening Road" takes place on one remarkable day in 1930 as thousands make their way from the countryside into Marvel, a town where they hope to witness a lynching and then revel in the celebrations that follow. It's a dangerous day, and two powerful and strong-willed women, Ottie Lee Henshaw and Calla Destry, collide on the road to Marvel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

