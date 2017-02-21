Lafayette leaves door open for Nine Mile Corner appeal
Lafayette City Administrator Gary Klaphake testifies during a hearing over the lawsuit between Lafayette and Erie aimed at Nine Mile Corner at the Boulder County Justice Center last week. Lafayette may appeal a Boulder judge's decision last week dismissing the city's condemnation lawsuit aimed at 22 acres of Erie land, City Administrator Gary Klaphake wrote in an open letter Wednesday morning.
