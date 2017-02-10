John Spitzer: Annexations: 50-50 Affordable 'Housing for All'
PLAN Boulder County proposes that 100 percent of new housing units created on land annexed into the city be permanently affordable with 50 percent of those units permanently affordable low-income housing, and 50 percent permanently affordable moderate-income housing. This straightforward concept should be added to the 2015 Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan update, currently underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Chris
|705
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|11 hr
|DedRed
|176
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 9
|Latisha
|108
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|Feb 7
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Garden Phart
|97
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 2
|jameson245
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC