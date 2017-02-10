John Spitzer: Annexations: 50-50 Affo...

John Spitzer: Annexations: 50-50 Affordable 'Housing for All'

PLAN Boulder County proposes that 100 percent of new housing units created on land annexed into the city be permanently affordable with 50 percent of those units permanently affordable low-income housing, and 50 percent permanently affordable moderate-income housing. This straightforward concept should be added to the 2015 Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan update, currently underway.

