Interim director to succeed current interim director in Boulder Planning office
The interim city planning director will retire in March and be succeeded by another interim director, who will at some point be replaced by a permanent director, a Boulder spokesman said today. Susan Richstone, a longtime deputy of David Driskell, the former director of Planning, Housing and Sustainability, has been serving as head of the department since Driskell left for a new job in Portland, Ore., in December.
