Hundreds of protesters march in downtown Boulder against Trump policies
A protester shows her sign moments before joining hundreds of people in a downtown Boulder march protesting the policies of President Donald Trump. Under bright skies and buffeted by gusty winds, close to 1,000 people gathered in downtown Boulder today to voice their disapproval on a wide range of issues that have stirred dissent across the nation in President Donald Trump's tumultuous first weeks in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|16 min
|Spraguestephens
|34
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Fri
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|136
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Thu
|jameson245
|2
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jan 31
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Mikey
|11
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC