Grumbling about the health of Boulder's Pearl Street Mall
By any measure, 2016 was a stellar year for the Pearl Street Mall the crown jewel of Boulder's downtown core. Sales tax revenue was up 10 percent, landlords fetched record lease rates for restaurants and retail shops, and 1.23 million visitors strolled along the manicured, motor-free street.
