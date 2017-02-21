Friends remember Boulder mother Ashley Mead as 'bright light'
Gwendilyn Love holds the hand of her husband, Owen, as he pauses while talking about their friend, Ashley Mead, during a Sunday memorial at the Boulder Public Library. Ashley Mead's big grin and devotion to her 1-year-old daughter, Winter, made an impression, both on close friends and those who had only met her a few times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Buck Foulder
|11
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|16
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|emerald
|709
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC