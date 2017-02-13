FLIP! Jared Poplawski Joins the Rise
It's been a relatively quiet buildup to National Signing Day for the Buffs, but there's some fireworks left. Any time a prospect the caliber of Jared Poplawski signs with the Buffs, it's time for celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ralphie Report.
