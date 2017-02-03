FirstNet's Test Lab Checks Coverage Reliability
A total of 20 sector change boundaries were observed along the test route, averaging a sector change every 0.59 miles. What about in mobile situations, such as being in a vehicle traveling through a mix of rural and urban areas? While most people notice when a call gets dropped or data doesn't go through, it's probably not something most think about until it affects them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|24 min
|Jolamom
|60
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Fri
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|136
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 2
|jameson245
|2
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jan 31
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Mikey
|11
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC